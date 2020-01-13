Strategic Wealth Planning, Inc. has promoted John Bayarski, CRPS to the position of Vice President. John will manage the Virginia office for SWPI, located at 4860 Cox Rd., Suite 200, Glen Allen, VA. The east coast-based wealth management consulting company has additional offices in Naples, Florida and Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. The firm specializes in corporate retirement plans, portfolio management, tax and estate planning. John Bayarski is an Investment Advisor Representative of Commonwealth Financial Network and has earned the Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist designation. He is a graduate of James Madison University.
