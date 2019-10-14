John R. Onufer, MD, FACC

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists welcomes Dr. John Onufer, electrophysiologist back to Richmond, Virginia. Dr. Onufer has performed over 3,000 catheter ablation procedures and implanted over 2,000 pacemakers and implantable cardioverter defibrillators. Dr. Onufer has also been the principal investigator in numerous studies to promote the development of innovative therapies for heart rhythm disorders. He has been recognized as "Top Doc" in both Richmond and Chicago.
Dr. Onufer attended Notre Dame for his undergraduate degree and completed his medical training and cardiology and electrophysiology fellowships at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Dr. Onufer practices at Virginia Cardiovascular Forest Medical Plaza and is currently accepting new patients at 804-288-4827.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.