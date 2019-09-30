John T. Murray, CPA

Keiter, a Glen Allen-based Certified Public Accounting firm, is pleased to announce an internal promotion to Partner.
John Murray has been with Keiter for numerous years. He has demonstrated a sincere dedication to our clients, developed his technical expertise in their areas of specialization, and has worked tirelessly to make our growing Firm the best it can be.
John has 13 years of tax services experience.
