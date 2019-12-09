Jon Sherrod

Jon Sherrod, an area manager for Bondioli & Pavesi in Ashland, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Farm Equipment Manufacturers Association.

Executives from throughout North America unanimously elected Sherrod to a three-year term on the Association board, which serves as an advocate and resource for the farm implement industry.Bondioli & Pavesi manufactures power transmission components for farm equipment. Sherrod, of Ruther Glen, joined the company in 2009. He serves customers in the southeastern U.S., the west coast, and eastern Canada.

