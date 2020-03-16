Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc. is pleased to announce that Jonathan Cadle has been named Senior Vice President.
Cadle joins Shockey from Hitt Contracting, Inc. where he served as Vice President. He brings a 25-year history as a proven team leader in the construction industry.
In his new leadership role at Shockey, Cadle will oversee all construction operations for the 124-year-old company and will be responsible for ensuring that the highest levels of systems and processes are in place. Cadle will focus on maintaining ongoing client and subcontractor relationships, as well as training and attracting top industry talent to develop and manage high-functioning project teams.
About Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc.
Shockey is a provider of general contracting, design-build, and construction management services for public and private sector clients in Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia. Shockey specializes in education, senior living, healthcare, commercial, parking, and industrial projects. Shockey is the Partner of Choice®. To learn more, visit www.ShockeyBuilds.com.
Shockey's Richmond office is located at 2119 E Franklin Street.
