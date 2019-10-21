LaRS Group Inc. is very pleased to announce the promotion of Jordan Anglin to President.
Jordan has been in construction for decades and provides a wealth of knowledge to our team. Jordan joined LaRS in 2015 and has been instrumental in creating the LaRS brand as we know it today.
He has been working in this current capacity for over a year now, and this promotion is a well-deserved example of his hard work.
Please join us in congratulating Jordan Anglin and wishing him the best luck in his continued role.
