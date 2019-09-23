Joseph "Joe" Thompson, CFP®, CPA

Davenport & Company LLC, is pleased to announce that Joe Thompson has transitioned to a new role as Investment Associate with the Jowdy, Owen & Whelen Group. He joined the firm in 2017 as a Financial Planning Associate with Davenport's Financial Services team.

Joe holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce with a concentration in Accounting from UVA's McIntire School of Commerce and holds Series 7, 63 and 65 registrations with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

