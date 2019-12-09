Joseph Laver, MD, MHA

Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU welcomes Dr. Joseph Laver as Professor and Chief of the Division of Hematology and Oncology and the Children's Hospital Foundation Endowed Chair in Pediatric Cancer Research. Dr. Laver previously served as chairman of CHoR's Department of Pediatrics and held the Jesse Ball DuPont Distinguished Professorship in Pediatrics for eight years. He brings expertise in bone marrow transplantation to CHoR, the only pediatric bone marrow transplant center in the region, where patients have access to cutting-edge treatments including CAR T-cell therapies in partnership with VCU Massey Cancer Center.
Dr. Laver has an extensive background leading pediatric programs around the world, most recently serving as Professor and Director of the Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Center at Hadassah University Hospital in Jerusalem.
Prior to this he was Chief Medical Officer and Professor of Pediatrics at Stony Brook University Hospital for three years, and the Executive Vice President, Clinical Director and Chief of St. Jude's clinical operations for five years. He has also held leadership positions at the Medical University of South Carolina, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and Cornell University Medical College.Dr. Laver's specialties include pediatric lymphomas, stem cell transplant and cellular therapy, and precision medicine. He has been named to the Best Doctors in America List for 15 years and published more than 100 articles in peer reviewed journals, authored multiple chapters in text books and obtained several peer-reviewed grants.
Dr. Laver earned his medical degree from Technion and completed his pediatric residency in Israel. He completed a pediatric hematology/oncology fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, followed by a pediatric research fellowship at Sloan Kettering Institute. Learn more at chrichmond.org.
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, (804) 828-CHOR (2467)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.