The Virginia Small Business Financing Authority (VSBFA), a division of the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity, announces new senior staff members.
Karen Totten White is Regional Lending Manager leading the Childcare Financing and SWaM Microloan Programs. She also joined VSBFA in September as Regional Lending Manager.
