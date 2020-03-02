Karrie Southall

Karrie Southall has been named to the Board of Directors of RiverFront Investment Group. Karrie serves as Chief Operating Officer and has been with the company since 2008. She brings 20+ years of experience to her role directing portfolio administration, trading, compliance, HR, finance, and IT teams. Karrie has been influential in building RiverFront's differentiating culture. She is responsible for designing and developing the effective teams that operate the organization competitively in the asset management industry."Karrie's elevation to the Board of Director's is well deserved," said Pete Quinn, RiverFront's President and CEO. "She has consistently distinguished herself as a strong leader of our Firm as well as in the industry."

