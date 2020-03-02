Karrie Southall has been named to the Board of Directors of RiverFront Investment Group. Karrie serves as Chief Operating Officer and has been with the company since 2008. She brings 20+ years of experience to her role directing portfolio administration, trading, compliance, HR, finance, and IT teams. Karrie has been influential in building RiverFront's differentiating culture. She is responsible for designing and developing the effective teams that operate the organization competitively in the asset management industry."Karrie's elevation to the Board of Director's is well deserved," said Pete Quinn, RiverFront's President and CEO. "She has consistently distinguished herself as a strong leader of our Firm as well as in the industry."
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Beehive, 8 feet long, discovered in ceiling of Richmond apartment
-
Richmond councilwoman calls for FBI investigation of city after top donor's development stalls
-
Richmond neighborhoods: With Creighton Court set to be demolished, residents wonder what's next
-
Richmond neighborhoods: A look at changes in the city, one neighborhood at a time
-
Mistrial declared for man charged in shooting that struck 5-year-old Henrico girl in head
Upcoming Business Events
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
Latest Local Offers
Trusted Divorce/Custody Lawyer Before you move out or file for Divorce or Custody in court, …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.