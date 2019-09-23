Kathleen M. Early has been named corporate secretary for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. Early brings professional and corporate governance experience with executive officers, attorneys, boards of directors and committees. She has worked as a legal assistant, director of legal services, and manager of governance and spent 11 years as assistant secretary for the American Farm Bureau Federation, working with executive officers to support the AFBF board of directors and eight affiliate boards. Early holds a bachelor's degree in sociology/criminal justice from Longwood University and a master's in education from Trinity University.
