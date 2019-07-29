Katie L. Thompson, CFP® - Vice President, Investments
Davenport & Company LLC is pleased to announce that Katie Thompson has transitioned to a new role as Vice PresidentInvestments. She was previously a Financial Planning Coordinator with Davenport's Financial Services team.
Katie entered the financial services industry in 2007, following six years of work in the education field. She earned a bachelor's degree in Sociology from the University of Richmond and she is Series 7, 63 and 65 registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
www.investdavenport.comMember: NYSE FINRA SIPC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.