Katie L. Thompson, CFP®

Katie L. Thompson, CFP® - Vice President, Investments

Davenport & Company LLC is pleased to announce that Katie Thompson has transitioned to a new role as Vice PresidentInvestments. She was previously a Financial Planning Coordinator with Davenport's Financial Services team.

Katie entered the financial services industry in 2007, following six years of work in the education field. She earned a bachelor's degree in Sociology from the University of Richmond and she is Series 7, 63 and 65 registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

