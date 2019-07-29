Kelly A. Schmidt - First Vice President & Director of Special Projects
Davenport & Company LLC is pleased to welcome Kelly A. Schmidt to its Executive Administration team.
Prior to joining Davenport, Kelly was a First Vice President and manager of the held-for-investment mortgage product suite at SunTrust where her responsibilities included the development of product roadmaps and cross-functional improvement efforts.
Kelly earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from James Madison University and an MBA from the University of Minnesota.
www.investdavenport.com Member: NYSE FINRA SIPC
