Kelly A. Schmidt - First Vice President & Director of Special Projects

Davenport & Company LLC is pleased to welcome Kelly A. Schmidt to its Executive Administration team.

Prior to joining Davenport, Kelly was a First Vice President and manager of the held-for-investment mortgage product suite at SunTrust where her responsibilities included the development of product roadmaps and cross-functional improvement efforts.

Kelly earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from James Madison University and an MBA from the University of Minnesota.

