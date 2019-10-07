Kelly Rosato

HHHunt announces that Kelly Rosato as been promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer. She will serve on the Executive leadership team as a partner in defining and developing the strategic direction for the company.

Kelly joined HHHunt as Senior Vice President of Human Resources in August of 2016 and has led the company's Human Resources team in the design and implementation of programs that have improved our entire employee experience. Kelly established a Business Partner model for HHHunt that connects a Human Resources partner to each business team. She also developed the C-me program, a forward thinking approach to team member performance that has recently been recognized by national Human Resources organizations.

Kelly graduated from Pfeiffer University with degrees in English Literature and Business Administration, and received her Master in Human Resources from the University of South Carolina. She has been a member of the Society of Human Resources for many years and has her SHRM-SCP certification.

Since 1966, HHHunt has been a diversified regional leader in real estate development, building and management with residential communities in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Maryland.

