Kevin B. Doyle

Virginia Asset Group, an award winning regional investment firm headquartered in Virginia Beach, is pleased to announce that Kevin Doyle, CRPC, has joined the group as a Financial Advisor and Account Vice President in the new Ashland office located at 201 North Washington Highway, Ashland, VA 23005. Kevin comes to Virginia Asset Group with 17 years of financial experience. Darin M. Ely, President of Virginia Asset Group, stated "Kevin's extensive experience makes him an excellent addition to the Virginia Asset Group family. We are excited that Kevin has brought his talent to our team." Kevin welcomes calls at (804)-758-2841. He may also be reached by email at kdoyle@virginiaassetgroup.com. Kevin is a registered representative of Infinex Investments, Inc. Securities and certain insurance products offered through INFINEX INVESTMENTS, INC., Member FINRA/SIPC

