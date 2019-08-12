Kimberley G. Bolger has joined Heritage Wealth Advisors as the Senior Director for Client Services and Operations. She is responsible for ensuring that our teams are aligned, resourced and execute each day in ways that continually delight our clients. Kim joins Heritage from an extensive, multi-disciplinary financial services and marketing career. She has led high performing teams at Wachovia, SunTrust, and in higher education at the University of Richmond. Kim earned her undergraduate degree at Dartmouth College and holds a certificate from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado and an Advanced Leadership Certificate from the Goizueta School of Business, Emory University.
