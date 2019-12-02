FloranceGordonBrown, P.C. is a full-service law firm comprised of attorneys practicing in many diverse areas of law such as business, civil litigation, domestic relations, construction, eminent domain, government relations, estate planning, insurance defense, personal injury and real estate. We trace our origins back to 1954. Our offices are located in downtown Richmond, Virginia, in the heart of the financial, business and legal district.
Konstantine Kastens has joined FloranceGordonBrown, P.C. as an associate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.