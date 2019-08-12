Lara L. Fritts, CEcD

Lara L. Fritts, CEcD starts her role as President/CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership today. Fritts worked as the Director of the Dept. of Economic Development for Salt Lake City as well as the CEO of the city's redevelopment agency. She has 25 years of experience in local and regional economic development in Utah, Virginia, Maryland and Wisconsin.

