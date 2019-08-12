Lara L. Fritts, CEcD starts her role as President/CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership today. Fritts worked as the Director of the Dept. of Economic Development for Salt Lake City as well as the CEO of the city's redevelopment agency. She has 25 years of experience in local and regional economic development in Utah, Virginia, Maryland and Wisconsin.
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Most Popular in this Section
Upcoming Business Events
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 14
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.