Larry L. Melton, Jr.

Larry L. Melton, Jr., PMP, has joined the board of directors of Dewberry, a privately held, national consulting firm. Melton brings decades of experience in engineering and construction to his leadership role, including management of major public infrastructure projects throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription