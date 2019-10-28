Lea Ann Schmeer

Agent Lea Ann Schmeer has joined the EXIT First Realty crew!

EXIT focuses on building strong, successful real estate agents through 5 ways: Training, Branding, Culture, Technology, and Security. We are always looking for more awesome agents like Lea Ann!

(804)-527-EXIT, www.exithomesearch.com

Sign up to receive daily business news emails from The Times-Dispatch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription