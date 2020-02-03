Leonard D. Levitch

Kasch, Levitch, McAleer & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. in Glen Allen, is pleased to announce Private Wealth Advisor, Leonard D. Levitch, CFP®, was named to the list of "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, 2020" published by Forbes magazine.

