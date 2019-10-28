Founded in 1834, St. Joseph's Villa is a nonprofit human services organization that changes the lives of more than 3,000 children and families across Virginia every year. With support from our community, we serve those facing homelessness, autism, mental illness, and specialized education needs. We help people build on their unique strengths, while providing the tools they need for long-term independence, stability, and success. Visit our website at www.NeverStopBelieving.org to learn more about our programs. We are pleased to announce the addition of new members to our Board of Trustees:
Linda Warren - Community Volunteer, formerly Vice President and Controller with Altria Group
