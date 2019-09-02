Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. is pleased to announce that Lindsey D. Chase has joined as Of Counsel in the firm's expanding Richmond office. Ms. Chase will be a member of the Real Estate Strategies Group.
Ms. Chase's practice focuses on the acquisition, disposition, financing and leasing of commercial real estate, including the negotiation of purchase and sale agreements for large asset portfolios and smaller transactions alike, the analysis and resolution of complex diligence issues leading up to acquisition, disposition and loan closings, the negotiation of portfolio and conduit loan documents for lenders and borrowers, and the negotiation of various types of leases for landlords and tenants.
The Kaufman & Canoles Real Estate Strategies Group is known for providing comprehensive representation to its real estate clients to make transactions happen while helping to manage risks. The group members possess a wealth of talent and experience and have a proven track record in handling a wide variety of both routine and complex real estate matters.
Kaufman & Canoles is a full-service business law firm, known for its rich history and a deep commitment to improving the communities it serves. For more information, visit kaufcan.com.
