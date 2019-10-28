Lisa Ramirez - Senior Vice President, Operations
The YMCA of Greater Richmond has promoted Lisa Ramirez to Senior Vice President of Branch Operations working with the Y's 17 locations and providing oversight for aquatics, membership, sports, and wellness programs.
"With the growth we have experienced in the past three years, Lisa has been invaluable in ensuring our business, our branches and our programs continue to perform at a high level and that we deliver an excellent experience for our members and program participants." said Tim Joyce, YMCA CEO.
