Lisa Ramirez

Lisa Ramirez - Senior Vice President, Operations

The YMCA of Greater Richmond has promoted Lisa Ramirez to Senior Vice President of Branch Operations working with the Y's 17 locations and providing oversight for aquatics, membership, sports, and wellness programs.

"With the growth we have experienced in the past three years, Lisa has been invaluable in ensuring our business, our branches and our programs continue to perform at a high level and that we deliver an excellent experience for our members and program participants." said Tim Joyce, YMCA CEO.

Sign up to receive daily business news emails from The Times-Dispatch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription