Liza Bowersox, Venture First

Liza Bowersox has received accreditation from the American Society of Appraisers (ASA). Because of her extensive industry appraisal experience, she is recognized by the ASA as an Accredited Senior Appraiser. She joins an elite group of 25 Accredited Senior Appraisers in Virginia and less than 2,500 in the United States.
The ASA qualifies appraisers for the designation based on appraisal education, experience, intensive examinations, and peer-review of a comprehensive business valuation report. Accredited Senior Appraisers must have a four-year college degree, a minimum of five years of full-time appraisal experience, and must adhere to ASA's Principles of Appraisal Practice and Code of Ethics, and to the nationally recognized standards of the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP).
Liza is a Vice President of Venture First and leads the business valuation practice from Richmond, Virginia. Since 2012, she has focused on valuing securities and assets of closely-held businesses and smaller publicly traded companies. She works most often with businesses pursuing exit strategies, M&A and business succession planning. She has worked with hundreds of companies across the United States in the healthcare, technology, agriculture, services, and manufacturing sectors.
