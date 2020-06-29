Lynn Kinsel

C&F Mortgage Corporation is pleased to announce the addition of Lynn Kinsel to the origination team in early June as a loan officer. With more than 30 years of experience in underwriting, closing, origination and lending operations, she will bring extensive mortgage expertise to the C&F Mortgage Glen Allen Branch.

