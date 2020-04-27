Spurrier Group, a performance marketing & media agency, has expanded its Media Intelligence Team. This specialty team has a deep knowledge of every channel in the media landscape and shares intel internally to impact client outcomes.
Mackenzie Rhodes was hired as a Media Buyer to work on a variety of client accounts.
