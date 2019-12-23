Madison Wootton, CFA

has been elected to serve as a member of the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls Foundation board of directors. Madison is a Senior Managing Director and Financial Advisor for The Frontier Group. The Foundation exists to exclusively support the charitable and educational purposes of VHBG. For more information, go to VHBG.org.

