Marjorie Colby

Marjorie Colby - Client Services

Davenport & Company LLC, an employee owned wealth management and financial services firm, welcomes Marjorie to its Richmond team.

For more information, visit www.investdavenport.com.

Sign up to receive daily business news emails from The Times-Dispatch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription