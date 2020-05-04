Matt Dowdy

Old Dominion Insulation is pleased to announce the promotion of Matt Dowdy from Controller to Chief Financial Officer. In this new role, Matt joins our Executive Team where he will bring his expertise to guiding our company's growth.

