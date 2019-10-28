Matthew C. Davis

TowneBank announces the promotion of Matthew Davis to senior executive vice president and chief strategy & risk officer. Davis is a member of the TowneBank Corporate Management Group and, in his new role, will oversee the company's risk management program, including both strategic and operational risk along with credit review, appraisal services, mortgage quality control, vendor risk management, and model risk. Davis, a North Carolina State University graduate, brings more than 25 years of banking experience including roles as chief credit officer and chief operating officer at Paragon Bank. He joined the Towne Family in 2018 and recently served as president of TowneBank North Carolina.

