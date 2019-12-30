Matthew L. Clarke joins TowneBank as market president TowneBank Chesterfield. Clarke has over 30 years of industry experience. He graduated from The College of William & Mary and also received his MBA from George Mason University.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
A Spanish reporter won the lottery and quit her job, live on air — only to find the payout was about $5,500
-
Blue Ridge Tunnel in Afton almost complete
-
Faces of 2019: Andy Thompson bought an island in downtown Richmond. Now it's on Airbnb.
-
Faces of 2019: Former Sears building at Regency mall to be demolished to make way for 320-unit apartment complex
-
Giant Food sells shopping center in Chester for $18.6 million
Latest Local Offers
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Trusted Divorce/Custody Lawyer Before you move out or file for Divorce or Custody in court, …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.