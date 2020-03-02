Marsh & McLennan Agency (MMA) has named Max Richardson as Executive Vice President of Business Insurance in the Mid-Atlantic region. In this new position, Mr. Richardson will provide strategic leadership of business insurance operations in the Mid-Atlantic marketplace seeking opportunities to enhance client service and offerings.
Mr. Richardson has been with MMA for 15 years. He joined the organization in 2005 and has grown the risk management sector in Charlotte, providing customized solutions to middle market businesses across the Mid-Atlantic region. His expertise in risk management as well as in the construction and real estate industries will benefit clients who require a strategic approach to their unique business objectives.
"Max brings substantial experience to his new role, which will provide significant benefits to our clients," says John Stanchina, President and CEO of MMA Mid-Atlantic. "Through Max's leadership, MMA will be better positioned to deliver industry-leading market expertise for clients and businesses."
Mr. Richardson is a graduate of the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business. He is active in the Christ Episcopal Church in Charlotte, NC as well as the past president of the Charlotte Chapter of the CCA and a prior board member of CCA North Carolina.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.