Max Richardson

Marsh & McLennan Agency (MMA) has named Max Richardson as Executive Vice President of Business Insurance in the Mid-Atlantic region. In this new position, Mr. Richardson will provide strategic leadership of business insurance operations in the Mid-Atlantic marketplace seeking opportunities to enhance client service and offerings.

Mr. Richardson has been with MMA for 15 years. He joined the organization in 2005 and has grown the risk management sector in Charlotte, providing customized solutions to middle market businesses across the Mid-Atlantic region. His expertise in risk management as well as in the construction and real estate industries will benefit clients who require a strategic approach to their unique business objectives.

"Max brings substantial experience to his new role, which will provide significant benefits to our clients," says John Stanchina, President and CEO of MMA Mid-Atlantic. "Through Max's leadership, MMA will be better positioned to deliver industry-leading market expertise for clients and businesses."

Mr. Richardson is a graduate of the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business. He is active in the Christ Episcopal Church in Charlotte, NC as well as the past president of the Charlotte Chapter of the CCA and a prior board member of CCA North Carolina.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started