Meghan Mack is now the President & Chief Experience Officer for ProspectBlue.
Lawyer's Staffing, Inc., a venerable 22-year-old Richmond-based staffing firm, is under new leadership has combined its two divisions - Lawyers Staffing and Medicus Staffing - under a new banner, "ProspectBlue." Mindful of both divisions' rich local relationships and successful histories, ProspectBlue will continue their excellent work with plans to expand its platform into a diverse and dynamic solution for the evolving marketplace of professional opportunity.
