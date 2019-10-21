Michael C. McCann

Partner Mike McCann, a veteran transactional attorney known for his expertise in mergers and acquisitions and joint venture arrangements, has joined the Corporate practice of Troutman Sanders LLP in Richmond. Read more at troutman.com.
