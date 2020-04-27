Michael Carraway

Waco, Inc announces the promotion of Michael Carraway to Vice President and Manager of Waco's Tidewater operations on April 15, 2020. Carraway joined the company in 1987, and is a graduate of Old Dominion University. His promotion follows the retirement of Keith Matheson. Waco, Inc is a leading specialty contractor with headquarters in Sandston, VA, that has been providing insulation, asbestos removal, environmental and industrial mechanical services throughout the Mid-Atlantic for over 57 years. Waco employs just under 500 people in ten locations in Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland and West Virginia.

