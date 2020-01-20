Michael L. Clark

Essex Bank - Greg C. Tripp, Executive Vice President for Commercial Real Estate lending, announces the promotion of three Virginia lenders to Senior Vice President. These lenders have helped drive the Bank's commercial success in Central Virginia.

Michael L. Clark SVP, commercial lender, serving Lynchburg and surrounding markets.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription