Froehling & Robertson, Inc. (F&R) continues its successful 138 years of growth by strengthening their senior leadership team. Michael W. Matthews, PE joins F&R as President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Matthews is an accomplished Professional Engineer with expertise in developing clear team building and revenue growth strategies that have enabled him to lead profitable companies staffed by engaged and empowered employees. He brings to F&R a winning combination of vision, operational experience, technical acumen and a passion for client care and nurturing employee growth.
