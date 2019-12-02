Michele Gulasky

Spinnaker Consulting Group leverages real-world expertise in Analytics, Risk + Compliance and Program Delivery to help Fortune 500’s navigate complex challenges.

Michele Gulasky is a process expert specializing in project management, client management and change management. As a newly minted member of the Spinnaker team, she will be managing a Fair Credit Reporting Act project to help the client develop processes that ensures accurate reporting.  Formerly at Capital One, she was part of a team that managed the EuroPay Mastercard & Visa Chip Card conversion for a full bank portfolio.

Spinnaker Consulting Group, 8000 Franklin Farms Drive, Suite 100, Richmond, VA 23229, 804.510.0768

Sign up to receive daily business news emails from The Times-Dispatch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription