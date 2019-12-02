Spinnaker Consulting Group leverages real-world expertise in Analytics, Risk + Compliance and Program Delivery to help Fortune 500’s navigate complex challenges.
Michele Gulasky is a process expert specializing in project management, client management and change management. As a newly minted member of the Spinnaker team, she will be managing a Fair Credit Reporting Act project to help the client develop processes that ensures accurate reporting. Formerly at Capital One, she was part of a team that managed the EuroPay Mastercard & Visa Chip Card conversion for a full bank portfolio.
Spinnaker Consulting Group, 8000 Franklin Farms Drive, Suite 100, Richmond, VA 23229, 804.510.0768
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.