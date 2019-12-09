Mike Lang has recently joined The Crescent Group, a Land Acquisition and Development Company, as President and will also serve as VP of Development for Cornerstone Homes, Richmond's exclusive builder of Active Adult Communities. Mike will oversee land acquisition, entitlement, and development of new home communities for the Crescent Group, developing lots for Cornerstone Homes as well as other 3rd Party builders.
Mike has over 25 years experience in the banking and real estate development industries, most recently with BB&T's commercial real estate division involved in financing land development and construction of residential and commercial projects. Mike obtained his Bachelor's degree in Finance and Marketing from the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.