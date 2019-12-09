Mike Lang

Mike Lang has recently joined The Crescent Group, a Land Acquisition and Development Company, as President and will also serve as VP of Development for Cornerstone Homes, Richmond's exclusive builder of Active Adult Communities. Mike will oversee land acquisition, entitlement, and development of new home communities for the Crescent Group, developing lots for Cornerstone Homes as well as other 3rd Party builders.

Mike has over 25 years experience in the banking and real estate development industries, most recently with BB&T's commercial real estate division involved in financing land development and construction of residential and commercial projects. Mike obtained his Bachelor's degree in Finance and Marketing from the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Business.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription