Richmond Times-Dispatch names McMullin its Group Marketing Director
Nicole McMullin has been appointed Marketing Director of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. McMullin will be the chief marketing officer and will take on the added role of being the RTD subscription sales champion, working closely with Audience Services Vice President David Kirkman and Executive Editor and Vice President of News Paige Mudd. McMullin, who has been the online brand director since May 2017, will take over the marketing direction from RTD President and Publisher Tom Silvestri, who has been the interim marketing director. McMullin's duties will extend to other publications, including Richmond Suburban News, which is part of the Richmond Group of BH Media, the RTD's parent company.
"Nicole has established a stronger collaboration among departments when it comes to promoting the strength of The Times-Dispatch, including our award-winning newsroom," Silvestri said. "With the shift to more reliance on subscription revenue, her top priority will be campaigns, reader engagement and marketing programs that increase our online audiences and sustain newspaper readership. She is exceptionally capable of advancing us."
After serving as an RTD News intern in 2004, McMullin joined The Times-Dispatch full time following a two-year stint with Media General Interactive in Northern Virginia. With the Richmond Group of BH Media, she has managed the digital news, production and special project teams. In 2014, she also managed the merger of Richmond.com and TimesDispatch.com and the transition of Richmond.com to a responsive mobile-friendly website in 2017.
"The Times-Dispatch has a great story to tell and I look forward to connecting the RTD to more people in our community" said McMullin. "We impact Richmond daily in print and online with strong journalism and business services. I can't wait to share more about our history, value and future in RVA."
Richmond Times-Dispatch, 300 E. Franklin St., Richmond, VA 23219, 804-649-6000
