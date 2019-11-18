Nina Bowen has joined The Doorways as Special Events and Fundraising Manager.
The Doorways is a medical lodging facility operating in a 116-room former hotel in downtown Richmond. Now in its 35th year of operation, The Doorways annually provides over 50,000 nights of lodging, meals and support services to approximately 10,000 children and adults.
