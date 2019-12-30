The American Trucking Association recently honored P. Dale Bennett, President and CEO of the Virginia Trucking Association, for 30 years of service representing trucking in Virginia and throughout the nation.
Bennett was recognized along with 11 other association and conference executive at the ATA Management Conference and Exhibition in San Diego, CA.
Bennett, a graduate of the University of Richmond, began working for the Virginia Trucking Association in 1984. He was tapped to lead the VTA in 1989.
"Dale's work has helped promote and protect the trucking industry and highway safety for all motorists," said VTA Chairman J. Ward Best. "Dale's recognition by the nation's premier trucking association speaks volumes about his value to our industry."
The Virginia Trucking Association is the only statewide organization dedicated to representing the interest of trucking fleet operators and their allied vendors. Contact the VTA at www.vatrucking.org.
