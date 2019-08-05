Pam Wiley

Pam Wiley has been named director of communications for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. Wiley brings 25 years of association communications experience to the position and will oversee Farm Bureau's member magazines, weekly television program, digital communications and public and media relations efforts.She has worked for the organization since 2000, most recently as publications and online managing editor.

