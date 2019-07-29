Patricia Sime, M.D.

The VCU School of Medicine is pleased to welcome Patricia Sime, M.D., as the chair of the Department of Internal Medicine. Dr. Sime, who came from the University of Rochester, is an international expert in the care of patients with fibrotic lung diseases and inflammation, as well as an award-winning mentor to research trainees.

