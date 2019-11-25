Patricia Titus, chief privacy and information security officer at Glen Allen-based Markel Corp., was named to the board of directors for NormShield, a Vienna, Va.-based cybersecurity company. Titus, a long-time NormShield customer, will hold an independent board position. She brings to NormShield more than 20 years of cybersecurity experience.
