Renee Smith

Agent Renee Smith has joined the crew at EXIT First Realty. We're stoked to have you back with us, Renee!

EXIT focuses on building strong, successful real estate agents through 5 ways: Training, Branding, Culture, Technology, and Security.

(804) 527-EXIT

Sign up to receive daily business news emails from The Times-Dispatch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription