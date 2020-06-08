Rick Jaros

Spinnaker Consulting Group is excited to announce the addition of Rick Jaros, who will steer the organization's Critical Initiative Delivery practice area. A battle-tested digital executive, Rick will guide engagement teams in delivering mission-critical initiatives for its financial services clients, with an emphasis on digital transformation. Prior to joining Spinnaker, Rick was the Head of Digital for TD Bank, where he was responsible for driving digital sales and channel migration. Spinnaker Consulting Group is a Richmond-based management consultancy that leverages its team's real-world expertise in Business Analytics & Data Management, Regulatory Compliance & Risk Management and Critical Initiative Delivery to help Fortune 500s navigate complex challenges. To learn more, visit www.SpinnakerConsultingGroup.com.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email