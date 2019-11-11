Robert E. Porter III

Porter Realty Company Inc. is pleased to announce that Robert E. Porter III has joined its brokerage team. Robert brings nearly a decade of experience in the banking and financial services industries, having worked with Davenport & Company as an associate vice president in the public finance department, and most recently as assistant vice president with Atlantic Union Bank in its corporate treasury department. Robert holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Rhodes College with a concentration in finance, and also completed the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking and Wharton Leadership Program in Philadelphia.

