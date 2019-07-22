Sal Mancuso, SVP - Finance and Procurement of Altria, was elected Vice Chair of GRP.
The Greater Richmond Partnership (GRP), the lead regional economic development group serving Richmond, Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico, announces its 2019-2020 Board of Directors.
Public Sector representatives include Leslie T. Haley, Chair of the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors; Dr. Cynthia Newbille, Richmond City Council President; Angela Kelly-Wiecek, Hanover Board of Supervisors; and Patricia O'Bannon, Henrico Board of Supervisors.
Private Sector representatives include Mancuso; Buck Stinson, SVP US Card Partnerships, Capital One; Bobby Ukrop, President & CEO, Ukrop's Homestyle Foods; and Charlene Whitfield, VP Distribution Operations, Power Delivery Group, Dominion Energy.
Alternate representatives include Dr. Joe Casey, Chesterfield County Administrator; Selena Cuffee-Glenn, Richmond City Chief Administrative Officer; Rhu Harris, Hanover County Administrator; and John Vithoulkas, Henrico County Manager. John D. O'Neil of Hunton Andrews Kurth serves as General Counsel while Phillip Avant, Central Va. Market President, SunTrust Bank, will serve as Ex-Officio.
